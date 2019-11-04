Aluminum levels back to normal in Erie water

A concerned viewer reached out to JET 24/FOX 66 asking about the status of the elevated aluminum in the Erie water.

Back in October, Erie’s drinking water had aluminum levels testing above the standard.

In a notice sent out by Erie Water Works, these elevated aluminum levels were not an immediate health risk, but it was advised if you had a compromised immune system, were pregnant, or had infants in your home to contact your doctor.

Erie Water Works tells Action News the issue is fixed and the levels are back to a safe level. They advise consumers not to be concerned.