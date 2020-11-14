Alumni from Villa Maria Academy seek changes in the merger with Cathedral Prep

Many alumni from Villa Maria Academy are not happy with the news of the merger with Cathedral Prep.

The plans for the merger call for the coed school to keep all of Prep’s name, branding and tradition and what seems to be little from Villa.

Danielle Graham graduated from Villa Maria in 1997. Graham said that she is not opposed to the merger, but is concerned that the history and traditions of Villa Maria will be eliminated.

Graham would like to see either both schools represented equally, or a whole new school where everybody is included.

“We feel it is possible to create a blue and orange scheme for both teams to have their colors or a whole new color scheme and a whole new mascot,” said Danielle Graham, Villa Maira Alumni of 1997.

Graham and other alumni from Villa Maria are looking into forming a committee to present their concerns to both schools and the diocese.

More than 1,800 people have already signed an online petition calling for justice for Villa Maria.

