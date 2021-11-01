Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering scholarships for high school students

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — In 1,500 words or less, can you tell how Alzheimer’s has changed your life?

High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.

“Teens across the country are making an impact because they’ve been impacted by Alzheimer’s— they are caring for loved ones, volunteering, working at care settings, raising awareness and conducting research,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “These college scholarships will help tomorrow’s leaders in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease with their college education. We invite all high school seniors who have been affected by Alzheimer’s to enter.”

College-bound high school seniors are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum), describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and their community through their experience with the disease.

The final awards will be:

First prize will receive $5,000

Second prize will receive $3,500

Third prize will receive $2,500

Fourth prize will receive $1,500

Fifth prize will receive $1,000

Honorable mentions will receive between $400 and $750.

Since the program’s inception, more than $350,000 in college scholarships have been awarded.

AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds with the generous support of charitable donors. Anyone who wants to support this scholarship and other programs for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by clicking HERE or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.

Students from anywhere in the U.S. can enter the contest by clicking HERE. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2022. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.

