Warning: There are graphic images/videos in this story that some may find disturbing.

It’s described as one of the worst cases the ANNA Shelter has seen.

Monday night, Erie police went to the shelter for help with a dog they found.

The shelter is calling the miracle dog “Marshall”. And they say they were fortunate to get him in when they did. It was an urgent matter of life and death.

“Last night, it was literally one of the worst situations I’ve ever had to deal with,” said Ruth Thompson, founder/director, ANNA Shelter.

On the night of New Year’s Day, Erie police came to the ANNA Shelter with a tough ask. They told her it was a dog with a severed paw, but there was much more wrong than that.

“It was just the smell of decay, the smell of rotting dog. And quite honestly, he didn’t even look like a dog,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she’s never seen anything like this in her 22 years of doing this.

Marshall was matted and coated with feces, urine and had severely infected extremities. It was so painful for him that he gnawed off his own leg.

Thankfully, doctors were able to stabilize him and save his other three, and now he’s slowly on the road to recovery.

Thompson estimates Marshall has been on the streets for around a year and is amazed he’s even alive. But a collar was found on him, and their animal cruelty neglect officer is investigating.

It’s cases like these that serve as a reminder of why legislation exists — like what Representative Ryan Bizzarro introduced cracking down on those who are found responsible for animal cruelty.

“Since Libre’s Law went into effect, we have seen that we’ve taken a bite, so to speak, out of animal abuse and actually have put some of these people behind bars and have prohibited people from owning them in the future,” said state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, (D) District 3.

Bizzarro said the discretion of Libre’s Law is left to a judge, and in this case, he hopes a judge makes an example out of those being held accountable.

“We will hold somebody responsible for this. There’s no doubt in my mind because like I said, this didn’t just happen. He didn’t fall and get hurt, he has suffered for a really long time,” Thompson said.

Thompson added there is no acceptable excuse for how an animal ends up in this condition.