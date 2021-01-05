Amazon commits to distribution center in Erie

One of the biggest companies in the world is investing in the Erie community as Amazon commits to a local distribution center.

We went over to the former Amsco Building on West 23rd Street which Amazon will take over at some point this year.

The Amazon distribution center will bring at least 100 jobs to the area. Some people said that this is the type of economic growth the Erie community needs right now.

2020 was a tough year for the economy across the country, but locally we’re off to a good start for the new year.

Amazon announced a new local operations building that will help speed up deliveries for customers and provide dozens of work opportunities for the people of Erie.

“They are making their commitment to Erie, bringing that investment and bringing those jobs so that’s good news for our area,” said Chris Groner, Vice President of Capital Lending for ECRDA.

Groner added that he hopes Amazon will become part of the Erie community, look to grow here and invest further as time goes on.

“We always try to help existing businesses to grow and to prosper, but when you can bring fresh capital and fresh investment into the area and fresh job creation, that’s even better,” said Groner.

We spoke to several people in the community about this former manufacturing site once again providing jobs for the people of Erie.

“It’ll be a really good investment for the city. It’s creating jobs for the city which will hopefully boost the economy a little bit which I think we all need that right now,” said Steph Arlet, Reacting to Local Amazon Center.

Arlet added that she works at a local manufacturing company in that area. She said that an Amazon distribution center would be beneficial.

“It’ll be good to see more people in there and see it actually be put to good use. With COVID hitting everything, a lot of people are out of work so this will be really good for everybody I think,” said Arlet.

Amazon released a statement saying about 100 local workers will be making $15 an hour from day one.