Amazon hiring in Erie

Amazon will be hiring in Erie for its new facility.

According to the Facebook post from the City of Erie, the company will begin hiring starting the week of June 6th.

Anyone that is interested in a position is asked to text “Erie now” to 77088 to sign up for alerts.

As of now, the only position posted was for the position of assistant manager of delivery operations.

Amazon announced plans back in January to open a distribution center in the 2400 block of West 23rd Street, formerly known as the Ansco building.

The launch date is set for July 14th.

To learn more about the position available, check out the posting on Amazon.com.