Amazon plans for a distribution center in Erie

Retail giant Amazon is making a commitment to Erie County while investing in a regional distribution center.

The announcement is promising to deliver dozens of employment opportunities to the area.

We went over to the proposed location of the delivery station.

This Amazon Distribution Center is said to be complete this year and will bring about 100 jobs to Erie.

We’ve heard from Amazon and they stated the new operations building in Erie is a delivery station which will power the last mile of their order fulfillment process and help speed up the deliveries to customers.

This distribution center will be located in the former Amsco Building on West 23rd Street in Millcreek Township just outside the city.

The new operations building will create hundreds of part time and full time jobs, all making at least $15 an hour from day one.

Amazon released a statement reading the following:

“We are excited to increase our investment in Erie, PA with a new delivery station to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and provide dozens of work opportunities for the talented local workforce. We expect the site to open in 2021.”

“This was really a collaborative effort between county redevelopment authority, the City of Erie’s Redevelopment Authority, The City of Erie’s Department of Economic and Community Development and Millcreek Township to help make this project happen so we’re very excited,” said Chris Grohner, VP of Capital Finance and Lending for the Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

This site has long been known as a spot for manufacturing. The distribution center will be creating many jobs for the people of Erie. It will once again be a source of jobs for the community.