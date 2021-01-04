Amazon releases statement on new Erie fulfillment center

FILE – The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Recently announced, a new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Erie.

We reached out to Amazon to discuss what is to come for Erie. Amazon released the following statement:

“We are excited to increase our investment in Erie, PA with a new delivery station to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers, and provide dozens of work opportunities for the talented local workforce. We expect the site to open in 2021,” said Andre Woodson, External Operations Communications Manager for Pennsylvania.

The new operations building in Erie is a delivery station, which will power the last mile of our order fulfillment process and help speed up deliveries for customers.

This new operations building will create hundreds part time and full time jobs, all making at least $15.00 per hour from day one.