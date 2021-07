The local Amazon warehouse is making steps towards being operational.

One local delivery company, Flagship Logistics LLC, signed a non-disclosure agreement with Amazon.

This means that representatives from the company are unable to provide information about the Amazon warehouse.

However, Flagship Logistics is now hiring delivery workers. To apply for this job, click here.

