Ambassadors from Nourish the Children host hot pot meal at Erie Distillery

People joined together to raise awareness and help put an end to childhood hunger.

Ambassadors from Nourish the Children hosted a hot pot meal at Erie Distillery on November 17th.

This is an event that raises money for the program which addresses the problem of childhood hunger.

One organizer said that it’s not only about helping kids globally, but right here in Erie as well.

“It’s nice to be part of the community and give back. I’m very grateful we have so many friends come together and see the vision that we can make a difference ending world hunger one child at a time,” said Huong Phung, Ambassador for Nourish the Children.

The money raised will go towards providing meals to help feed kids worldwide.

