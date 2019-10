The Amber Child Abduction Alert that was sent out today for 2-year-old Dawyson Marie Wright has been cancelled.

The original amber alert went out around 9 a.m. this morning saying she had been reportedly abducted by her father, 27-year-old Travis Allen Wright.

Police believe the girl was been taken by her father after the two parents had argued. Police issued a search for Travis Wright and his red pickup truck.

The father and the child have been located and Dawyson is unharmed.