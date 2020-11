Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the New York State Police.

According to state police, Autumn and Evelyn Collins were reported abducted by Amanda Collins at 5:30 p.m. in Binghamton, NY.

They were last seen traveling South on Interstate 81 and entering Pennsylvania.

Collins is driving a black 2015 Kia Forte with Maryland registration 9EF0726.

Anyone with information is to call 911.