Amber Alert issued for two-year-old girl reportedly taken by father in Meadville

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert today for a two-year-old girl suspected of being taken by her father in Meadville.

Vernon Township Police Department is currently looking for 2-year-old Dawyson Marie Wright.

The amber alert describes the suspected vehicle as a 1988 Red Chevrolet Z71 Pickup truck with a black hood, and license plate ZKV-0618.

Dawyson was reportedly abducted by her father, 27-year-old Travis Allen Wright.

She is described as white, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink and blue Levi shirt and pink pajama pants.

The girl was last seen in the area of 18096 Turner Road in Meadville, Crawford County.

Anyone with information on the abduction should contact state police at 814-332-6911 or 911.