Amerail Systems and Schaal Glass to host Thanksgiving Food Drive

Amerail Systems and Schaal Glass will host a Thanksgiving food drive later this month for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.

This food drive will provide local families and individuals with food who are in need during this holiday season.

“Amerail Systems & Schaal Glass are dedicated to engaging with the community in a way that helps provide for those in need,” said Aaron Dearborn, president of Amerail Systems on the Thanksgiving food drive.

The food drive will take place from Sept. 28th through Oct. 28th. Anyone who would like to make donations may visit either location on W. 12th Street in the Schaal Plaza in Erie, PA from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be a donation bin located inside the Amerail Systems Office, as well as inside the Schaal Glass showroom.

Donations accepted are grains & canned goods, such as:

Canned fruits & vegetables

Canned soup

Canned meats

Canned beans

Cereal

Oatmeal

Rice

Cake mix

Cornbread mix

Bisquick

