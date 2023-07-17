(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Another flight to North Carolina from Erie will be launching later this year.

On September 7, American Airlines will add a new evening departure from the Erie International Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to a release.

The new service will offer both business and leisure travelers an additional option. The new flight details are: departs Erie at 6:40 p.m. and arrives in Charlotte at 8:31 p.m.

It will allow the ability to leave the west coast on a red-eye and arrive in Erie at 12:57 pm to complete business or visit family and friends, the release states.

“A business traveler can return the same day with this option,” said Derek Martin, executive director of the Erie Regional Airport Authority.

Passengers are reminded to arrive at least 75 minutes prior to the flight departure. You can learn more information on the airport’s website.