American Airlines is now offering a third flight from Erie to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thursday, Sept. 7 marks the first day of the new schedule which was announced by the airline in July. The added flight departs Erie International Airport at 6:40 p.m. and arrives at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 8:31 p.m.

The timing offers an evening option for everyone and makes it easier for travelers — especially those doing business — to get to Erie and return home on the same day.

According to an email from American Airlines, the third flight is being offered four times a week throughout September.