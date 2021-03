Airline workers are breathing a much needed sigh of relief after both American and United Airlines announced that they are canceling tens of thousands of planned furloughs.

As part of the COVID Relief Bill that President Biden signed, the airline industry will get 14 billion dollars in worker support.

An additional one billion dollars will go to contractors as well as an extension of the Payroll Support Program.

Airlines must promise not to furlough any employees through the end of September.