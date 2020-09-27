American Association of University Women hosts pop-up events in order to encourage new American citizens to vote

If you have not had the chance to register to vote, there is still time left.

The American Association of University Women is hosting pop-up events in order to encourage new American citizens to vote.

Volunteers are extending a helping hand while assisting citizens with voter registration and absentee ballots.

As the election nears, volunteers say that it’s crucial that everyone has the chance to cast their ballots.

“New American citizens and new immigrants to have that voice. Maybe they didn’t have that voice in their former country. This gives them the chance to have their voice and let them have that opportunity to vote,” said Edith Cultu, American Association of University Women.

More voter registration events are expected to take place at local ethnic grocery stores.