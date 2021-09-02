American Coaster Enthusiasts, PHMC concerned over future of Blue Streak roller coaster at Conneaut Lake Park

A national amusement enthusiast organization, along with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), have raised concerns over the future of the Blue Streak roller coaster at Conneaut Lake Park.

American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), along with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), have raised concerns over the 83-year-old Blue Streak roller coaster, after the new park owner removed longtime rides and structures this past summer without communicating as such.

Blue Streak is an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark, a designation reserved for rides of historic significance. Out of over 4,000 roller coasters across the world, only 45 have been designated as an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark.

The Blue Streak is among the 20 oldest existing roller coasters in North America and only one of two remaining designed by world-renowned designer Edward Vettel Sr.

Blue Streak is just one of 30 roller coasters in the world that qualify as an ACE Coaster Classic. Conneaut Lake Park is one of just a few remaining elite historic lakeside amusement parks in the country.

The park owner, Todd Joseph, has reportedly refused to answer questions about the future of the park, not only to the news media, but also to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The commission is required to review and approve all demolition and construction activity because the park accepted a state historical preservation grant in 2013 for the famous Blue Streak roller coaster.

Throughout the years, individuals, local businesses, corporations and nonprofit organizations such as ACE and PHMC, have made contributions to the park. ACE alone has donated over $30,000 to the restoration of Blue Streak and was instrumental in obtaining a $50,000 grant from Pepsi.

ACE is calling for the owner of Conneaut Lake Park to to reconsider the historic nature of the park and Blue Streak and how both can fit into various models for the future of the property.

ACE is calling for PHMC to hold the park’s ownership accountable for complying with any and all covenants and restrictions to which it is legally obligated.

ACE is also encouraging Crawford County residents to demand Conneaut Lake Park be restored to the greatest extent possible.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists