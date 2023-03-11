Dance students from around the region gathered in Erie this weekend for a unique artistic opportunity.

The 50th Annual American College Dance Association’s (ACDA) regional conference took place at Mercyhurst University.

This year, 235 people signed up to participate.

The conference consists of three adjudicated concerts, two informal concerts, and 1 gala performance that is taking place at The Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center.

“This is a place for networking, and also an opportunity for the students to network. They are the up-and-coming artists we’re really happy for them and they’re doing such a beautiful job,” said Solveig Santillano, ACDA board member and associate professor of dance at Mercyhurst University.

2010 was the last time Mercyhurst University hosted this conference and Santillano said they’re excited to be back in Erie once again.