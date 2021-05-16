American Cornhole League makes a stop in Erie this weekend as part of their nationwide tour

The American Cornhole League made a stop in Erie this weekend as part of their nationwide tour.

The tournament featured both professional and recreational cornhole players by the Bayfront Convention Center.

They are still following strict social distancing stands and no spectators were permitted. One cornhole player Maya Cupp, won the Women of the Year Award in 2020.

“I’m really excited to compete with great players from all over the United States,” said Maya Cupp, Professional Cornhole Player.

“Yesterday we had a good day up here playing doubles hoping to carry that over to today. I’m playing well so far,” said Sergio Ramirez, Advanced Cornhole Player.

Next weekend Ramirez will be competing in the state championship in his home state of Michigan.