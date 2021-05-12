American Cornhole nationwide tour coming to Erie

If you’re a fan of cornhole, listen up.

The Erie Sports Commission has announced that the American Cornhole League (ACL) has added Erie to the list of stops on its 2021 nationwide tour.

The 2021 ACL Open #9 and the ACL Pro Shootout #1 will take place at Erie’s Bayfront Convention Center May 14-16.

The tournament will feature both professional and recreational cornhole players.

“We’re ecstatic that American Cornhole League has chosen to include Erie on its list of tour stops for 2021,” stated Mark Jeanneret, executive director of the Erie Sports Commission. “The national coverage that the event will receive is outstanding exposure that our entire region can be proud of. I look forward to watching a fun, competitive and safe event.”

Registration is open now, and will remain open until the event sells out.

Registration and spectators will be limited in order to maintain social distancing standards and to comply with Pennsylvania capacity limits for events.

No general spectator admission will be permitted.

The ACL promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and skill level, including professional cornhole players.

To learn more about American Cornhole League, visit https://www.iplaycornhole.com/.