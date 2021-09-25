American Foundation for Suicide Prevention holds Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention

According to the Center for Disease Control, in 2018 there were 48,344 recorded suicides in the United States.

That is more than 6,000 from a few years earlier.

A fundraiser was held on Saturday September 25th to educate people about suicide prevention.

The fundraiser is called “Out of the Darkness Walk” and is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Organizers said that this is an event that brings people together.

“It’s an event for lost survivors and their supporters to come together and connect and know they’re not alone in what they’ve experienced, and raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health,” said Jesse Putkowski from Erie Out of the Darkness Walk.

Event coordinators added that everyone was asked to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to mask wearing and other restrictions.

