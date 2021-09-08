American Idol hosting virtual auditions Wednesday nationwide

Are you the next American Idol?

That’s the question producers are asking during today’s open auditions for the first step to meet the judges.

As American Idol enters its 20th season, “Idol Across America” continues for the second year in a row with virtual open auditions.

As you wait to audition, you will be placed in a “waiting room” on zoom with a producer and others trying out.

Once your time comes, you will be one-on-one with another producer where you will sing your heart out and hopefully get the go-ahead to the next round.

One senior producer said the virtual open auditions give them a bigger pool of people to choose from to find the next American Idol.

“It opens us up to a whole new group of people who might not have had the time or the experience to make the trip down to one of the bigger cities,” said Brian Robinson, senior supervising producer of the show. “They might be in a small town, and they thought they weren’t looking for me. But, we are looking for you.”

The auditions start today (Wednesday), but Robinson said they will remain open until the end of the day, so you can still sign up to audition HERE.

