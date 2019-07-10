American Idol winner among Celebrate Erie music headliners

He won American Idol season 10, and launched a country music career. Scotty McCreery and Keri Hilson and Sister Sledge are among the headliners performing at this years Celebrate Erie festival in downtown Erie.

Mayor Joe Schember announced Highmark and AHN Saint Vincent will be the presenting sponsor of CelebrateErie 2019. Schember also announced Mainstage headliners for the downtown festival which will take place Aug. 16-18, 2019.



CelebrateErie is pleased to partner with Highmark and AHN Saint Vincent to present this year’s event. This sponsorship helps CelebrateErie provide the free entertainment and activities that attendees look forward to every year.

“This partnership with Highmark and AHN Saint Vincent makes it possible to keep the concerts, the activities, and the programs free for everyone at CelebrateErie,” said Schember. “We’re grateful to all of our sponsors, especially Highmark and AHN Saint Vincent, for making this event possible.”

Schember also announced the CelebrateErie Mainstage headliners for 2019, including an all-local collaboration on Friday, a double headliner on Saturday, and a chart-topping country artist who won American Idol in 2011.

Here is the 2019 lineup:

The Erie All-Stars Present Queen – Friday, Aug. 16

A true celebration of Erie, The Erie All-Stars have been a staple of the CelebrateErie Mainstage for years, headlining for the first time in 2018. A collaboration between the Erie All-Stars, the Erie Philharmonic, the Erie All-Stars Choir, and the Erie Thunderbirds Drumline will honor the esteemed rock band, Queen.

Queen’s vast catalog includes legendary hits like “Killer Queen,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Another One Bites the Dust”. Queen songs like “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You” were designed for audience interaction, inspiring fans during extraordinary live performances around the globe. The iconic rock band has made a resurgence in pop culture after the premiere of the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 2018.

Keri Hilson & Sister Sledge – Saturday, Aug. 17 Saturday will feature a Mainstage double headliner with Sister Sledge and Keri Hilson. Rising to fame in the disco era, Sister Sledge performs a range of disco, soul, and jazz. The sisters are most known for their hit “We Are Family,” which earned them a Grammy nomination. Sister Sledge continues to tour internationally and has performed in the White House, as well as for Pope Francis in 2015.

Beginning her career as a background vocalist and songwriter, Keri Hilson wrote for artists including Mary J. Blige and Britney Spears. Her feature in Timbaland’s “The Way I Are” sparked her solo career in 2007. Known for her hits, “Knock You Down,” “I Like,” and “Pretty Girl Rock,” Hilson’s music influences include R&B, hip hop, and pop. Her first studio album, “In a Perfect World…” debuted the Billboard Hot 100 at number four, and earned her two Grammy nominations.

Now, ten years after her debut album and nine years since her latest album release “No Boys Allowed,” Hilson announced new music to be released this summer, and is touring alongside Mya, Brandy, Ashanti, and Monica in the “Femme it Forward” tour.

Scotty McCreery – Sunday, Aug. 18 American Idol’s Season 10 winner, Scotty McCreery established himself as a successful country artist quickly after the show, with two certified platinum singles “The Trouble with Girls” and “I Love You This Big” on his debut album. McCreery was awarded New Artist of the Year at both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the American Country Awards in 2011. His third studio album, “See You Tonight,” featured the popular hits “See You Tonight” and “Feelin’ It” in 2013. McCreery’s newest album, “Seasons Change” was released in 2018. Singles “This Is It” and “Five More Minutes” have both topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart at number one since the album’s debut. This summer, McCreery is on a US tour performing his latest album.

CelebrateErie is a three-day festival designed to bring us together for a regional showcase of all things Erie. The event will take place in downtown Erie from Friday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019