A special September 11th remembrance took place in Girard.

American Legion Post 494 hosted a ceremony and tribute to the lives lost and forever changed 20 years ago.

The keynote speaker was Laura Grappy who spent five weeks at Ground Zero working for the Red Cross.

Grappy has been battling lung cancer in her raspatory system for years while undergoing five surgeries and dealing with other serious health problems.

However, Grappy said that there are no regrets.

“I’ve always been asked: if I had the choice to do it again, and my answer is always yes. It was an honor to be at the World Trade Center, an honor to serve, and an honor to take care of the people of this country,” said Laura Grappy, Red Cross.

Grappy said that at least one September 11th first responder has died in the 432 out of the country’s 435 congressional districts.

