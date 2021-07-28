American Red Cross asking for emergency blood donations amid shortage; where can I donate?

According to the American Red Cross, the nation is suffering a severe ongoing blood shortage, and they need the public’s help.

At the current rate, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the increased hospital demand and end the shortage. They have been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which currently stands at just a one-day supply. Click HERE to make an appointment.

To thank those who donate, all who come to give from Aug. 1st through 15th will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those donors will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email if they are new subscribers.

People can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate in most cases. However, donors should know the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received because it is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

Conneautville Aug. 2nd: 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., St Peter’s Church, 501 Washington St Aug. 6th: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Conneaut Amish Community Building, 13380 Rundelltown Rd.



Cranberry Aug. 11th: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cranberry Mall, 6945 U.S. Route 322



Eldred Aug. 5th: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Church of God, 142 Main St



Emporium Aug. 12th: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Vets Club, 427 East 3rd Street



Johnsonburg Aug. 13th: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Johnsonburg Senior Center, Senior Center, 430 Center St.



Kane Aug. 2nd: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street



Linesville Aug. 9th: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Philip Parish Center, 401 South Mercer St.



Meadville Aug. 10th: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Ave



Saint Marys Aug. 11th: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Moose Club Lodge, 30 Erie Avenue



Smethport Aug. 9th: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Smethport Fire Hall, 109 S Nelson St



Warren Aug. 2nd: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 Market Street



For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.