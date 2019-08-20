American Red Cross distributes smoke detectors throughout Erie

In an effort to prevent a fire tragedy from happening, the American Red Cross is distributing smoke detectors to Erie residents today.

They are going to three different neighborhoods in the city to give out the detectors, as well as to provide fire safety education.

Those three neighborhoods include homes on East and West 11 Street, along with homes on 26 Street and Wayne Street.

The Red Cross volunteers first gathered at Saint James AME Church, then they all divided up to reach the different neighborhoods.

The Executive Director of the Red Cross said they are trying to reach as many families as possible.

“This is an ongoing process. We hope to make one or a hundred families safter today, but this is an ongoing process that we will work with partners to make sure we get to every neighborhood in need,” said Pam Masi, Executive Director, American Red Cross.

