American Red Cross experiences one of the lowest blood donation shortages since 2015

The American Red Cross is experiencing one of the lowest blood donation shortages since 2015.

According to Mary Rogers, the Executive Director of American Red Cross Northwestern PA, some of the shortage is due to an increase in surgeries and other medical needs.

Now Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to service the needs of hospitals and health care facilities.

“We are encouraging people current Red Cross donors to make an appointment, get in and give blood. If you are feeling fine and don’t have a cold or anything, go in and donate because we really need those blood products for people who are in the hospitals,” said Mary Rogers, Executive Director of American Red Cross in Northwestern PA.

Rogers said that Red Cross is reaching out to people across the country for more donations. If you are interested in donating, click here.

