American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region supporting Hurricane Henri preparations and response efforts

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. (NOAA via AP)

As Tropical Storm Henri takes aim at the northeast coast of the United States as a Category 1 hurricane, American Red Cross teams are prepared to shelter and support families in the path of this storm.

Emergency shelters have been pre-positioned along the northeast with relief supplies in advance of the storm, staffed with a Red Cross workforce ready to help those in need including four volunteers deployed from the Greater Pennsylvania Region.

Though Hurricane Henri’s path is still unknown, the Greater Pennsylvania Region is predicted to experience heavy rains throughout the central and eastern part of the region where Flash Flood Watches are underway.

As the final preparations are made for Red Cross teams to respond to the potential impacts of Hurricane Henri, communities should also take steps to prepare as COVID-19 may change prior emergency preparedness plans:

Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for access to real-time information and safety tips. Make a plan on where to go if an evacuation order is given.

Know the difference between a watch and warning. A WATCH means a tornado, thunderstorm, or flooding is possible. A WARNING means conditions are expected and you must take immediate precautions.

Get your home ready. Store outside items, such as lawn furniture and trash cans, to prevent them from being moved by high winds and possibly hurting someone.

Check your emergency kit and replace any missing items.

Prepare to evacuate quickly and know your routes and destinations.

Fill your car’s gas tank in case an evacuation notice is issued or power outages prevent gas stations from opening.

Don’t forget your pets. Bring them indoors and maintain direct control of them. Prepare a pet emergency kit with leashes or carriers, food, water, bowls, cat litter and box, and photos of you with your pet in case you are separated.

Stay indoors; avoid floodwaters. Stay alert for extended rainfall and subsequent flooding. Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwaters. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

Use flashlights in the dark if the power goes out. Avoid using candles.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters and expert advice on emergency situations. The Emergency App includes an “I’m Safe” feature that helps people check on loved ones. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores, or go to redcross.org/apps.

The Red Cross has guidance available in multiple languages on getting prepared while still protecting yourself from COVID-19 here.

Be Red Cross Ready when the time comes with these preparedness tips available in English, Spanish and Creole.

