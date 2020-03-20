American Red Cross holding blood drive due to blood donation shortage from COVID-19 pandemic

One crisis that hospitals are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic is a blood donation shortage.

Blood donations are so low and the American Red Cross has issued a severe blood shortage due to COVID-19. Cancer patients are really hit hard because they use 25% of blood donations.

The American Red Cross gets most of their donations by setting up blood drives at schools, colleges and businesses.

“Because of the cancellations of schools and colleges, along with people working from home, we are losing our donor base.” said Kim Michael, Blood Services.

They are asking businesses to open their doors to replace those cancellations.

“2500 blood drives have cancelled as of yesterday, impacting 150,000 units and that daily is growing.” Michael said.

The Community Blood Bank had its Bloodmobile set up by the Bel-Aire Clarion Hotel.

“We can’t just have a couple good days of blood donor turnout, we need that to be constant. The need for blood does not stop, no matter the situation. Patients and local hospitals right now can’t wait for COVID-19 to rest.” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Blood Bank.

One donor we spoke with who usually does not donate blood says during times like this, everyone should be pitching in to help.

“I feel that there is always a shortage of blood, so especially at this time, it is very important where the hospitals are all bogged down and need O+.” Moore said.

Michaels says that O- blood type can be used by anyone. So, those donations are very important during this time.

There is another blood drive at the American Red Cross next Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, but they would prefer you to schedule an appointment to avoid crowding and use social distancing.