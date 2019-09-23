American Red Cross holding blood drives across PA

The American Red Cross is urging everyone to donate blood.
Beginning today, the organization will head to different areas for blood drives. The first stop will be in Crawford County.
According to the Red Cross, donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of the population.
From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening, you can donate at the Conneautville Church of Christ.
Below is a full list of upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 23- Oct. 15:
Cameron
Emporium
10/10/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Vets Club, 427 East 3rd Street
Crawford
Cambridge Springs
10/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., SCI, 451 Fullerton Avenue
Conneautville
9/23/2019: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Conneautville Church of Christ, 1308 Water Street
10/4/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Conneaut Amish Community Building, 13380 Rundelltown Road
Meadville
9/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Avenue
10/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Avenue
Saegertown
10/15/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, 363 Erie Street
Elk
Johnsonburg
10/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Johnsonburg Senior Center, 430 Center Street
Saint Marys
10/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Moose Club Lodge, 30 Erie Avenue
Forest
Marienville
9/27/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., East Forest High School, 120 West Birch Street
McKean
Bradford
10/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 54 East Corydon Street
Eldred
10/3/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Church of God, 142 Main Street
Kane
10/7/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street
Smethport
10/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Smethport Fire Hall, 109 South Nelson Street
Potter
Ulysses
9/30/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northern Potter High School, 763 Northern Potter Road
Venango
Clintonville
10/8/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 409 Emlenton Street
Franklin
10/10/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Franklin Area High School, 246 Pone Lane
10/11/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rocky Grove High School, 403 Rocky Grove Road
Oil City
9/27/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street
10/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 464, 2 Relief Street
Polk
10/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Polk Center, Main Street
Warren
9/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of God, 1111 Madison Avenue
10/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 Market Street