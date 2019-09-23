American Red Cross holding blood drives across PA

The American Red Cross is urging everyone to donate blood.

Beginning today, the organization will head to different areas for blood drives. The first stop will be in Crawford County.

According to the Red Cross, donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of the population.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening, you can donate at the Conneautville Church of Christ.

Below is a full list of upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 23- Oct. 15:

Cameron

Emporium

10/10/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Vets Club, 427 East 3rd Street

Crawford

Cambridge Springs

10/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., SCI, 451 Fullerton Avenue

Conneautville

9/23/2019: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Conneautville Church of Christ, 1308 Water Street

10/4/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Conneaut Amish Community Building, 13380 Rundelltown Road

Meadville

9/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Avenue

10/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Meadville Community Center, 1034 Park Avenue

Saegertown

10/15/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, 363 Erie Street

Elk

Johnsonburg

10/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Johnsonburg Senior Center, 430 Center Street

Saint Marys

10/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Moose Club Lodge, 30 Erie Avenue

Forest

Marienville

9/27/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., East Forest High School, 120 West Birch Street

McKean

Bradford

10/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 54 East Corydon Street

Eldred

10/3/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Church of God, 142 Main Street

Kane

10/7/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves Street

Smethport

10/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Smethport Fire Hall, 109 South Nelson Street

Potter

Ulysses

9/30/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northern Potter High School, 763 Northern Potter Road

Venango

Clintonville

10/8/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 409 Emlenton Street

Franklin

10/10/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Franklin Area High School, 246 Pone Lane

10/11/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rocky Grove High School, 403 Rocky Grove Road

Oil City

9/27/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street

10/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 464, 2 Relief Street

Polk

10/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Polk Center, Main Street

Warren

9/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of God, 1111 Madison Avenue

10/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 Market Street