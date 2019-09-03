American Red Cross hosts blood drive

As blood banks across the nation experience a critical blood shortage, the American Red Cross is trying to help build up the supply.

Today, people were able to donate blood at the Red Cross in Erie for a couple of hours during their blood drive on Pittsburgh Avenue. The blood technicians were specifically collecting plasma and red cells this afternoon.

Glenn Kraebel, a blood technician at the American Red Cross, says one donation could possibly help two different people. As Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the southern coast, blood donations could also help those impacted by the storm.

“Their blood collections are probably going to be down, but they’re still going to be needed at the hospitals, especially with the storm coming,” Kraebel said. “Any donation can be shipped wherever it’s needed.”

There is a blood drive every eight weeks at the American Red Cross in Erie.