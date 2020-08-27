American Red Cross of Greater PA assisting hurricane victims

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is helping out victims of the Gulf Coast Hurricanes.

This past weekend, they began mobilizing people and supplies in preparations for Hurricane Laura’s landfall.

They were pre-positioned around the coast, and are now working with local officials to do damage assessment in the affected communities.

“They are filling a number of roles down there. That could be anything from managing a shelter to handling supplies, logistics, making sure we are moving people and materials to where they need them.” said Lisa Landis.

Landis says when they have an understanding of the scale of the damage, the Red Cross will send additional manpower and supplies.