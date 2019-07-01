AmeriMasala festival returns to downtown Erie

A colorful festival celebrating the region’s diversity is headed back to downtown Erie on July 13.

AmeriMasala, which returned to Erie last year after a 12-year hiatus, features giant puppets, musical performers representing multiple genres, foods from a variety of cultures and an eclectic parade.

The term is actually a portmanteau combining “American” and “masala,” which is a blend of spices.

But to organizer Lynn Johnson, the true meaning extends beyond a single term or event.

“AmeriMasala is not simply a word or just a festival,” said Johnson, a 1983 graduate of Edinboro University with a bachelor’s degree in art. “It is a movement that emphasizes community and promotes the value and nobility of all people.”

Opening festivities will begin at 11 a.m. in Perry Square, highlighted with an appearance by Townawanda Seneca spiritual leader Leon Sam Briggs. His traditional blessing, known as a “smudging,” will set the stage for the vibrant UnoWE Parade. The parade was inspired by the tradition of the Cleveland Museum of Art’s “Parade the Circle” event, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary of featuring bright costumes, unique floats, giant puppets, stilt dancers and handmade masks.

All of these features will be included in the UnoWE Parade, as participants will lead a procession along State Street, between Perry Square and the Erie Art Museum. The parade features costumes and musical styles from around the world, headlined by Batalá New York, an all-female Afro-Brazilian samba reggae percussion band.

Those attending the festivities will also be able to enjoy a variety of foods, as the festival will feature various ethnic cuisines and an array of vendors and food trucks.

Edinboro University faculty and students have developed branding materials for AmeriMasala and are helping Johnson with media relations, social media management and enhanced promotion within the regional arts and culture community. They also plan to help at the grassroots level, traversing the region to hang fliers and help build enthusiasm by word of mouth