Amerimasala to take place in Perry Square Saturday

Erie’s global, multi-disciplinary art celebration will take place this Saturday.

Amerimasala will take place in Perry Square from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a parade beginning at noon.

It’s back for the second year after a decade-long hiatus. The event celebrates art, music, and food from a wide range of cultures.

People from all over are attending the event, including an all-female drum group called Batala, coming all the way from New York City for the festivities.

The event is free and open to the public.