Amerimasala to take place in Perry Square Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Erie’s global, multi-disciplinary art celebration will take place this Saturday.

Amerimasala will take place in Perry Square from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a parade beginning at noon.

It’s back for the second year after a decade-long hiatus. The event celebrates art, music, and food from a wide range of cultures.

People from all over are attending the event, including an all-female drum group called Batala, coming all the way from New York City for the festivities.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar