Ammunition in short supply as hunting season gets underway

Hunting season gets underway Saturday in Pennsylvania. This year, hunters are faced with a problem even before they enter the woods. And that’s a lack of ammunition.

The woods in Pennsylvania will be filled with deer hunters on Saturday, the opening day of the season.

If you’re a hunter and waited until the last minute to buy your ammunition, you may be out of luck.

Elk Creek Sports Store owner Dan Seamens says he’s never seen anything quite like this. The season is here, but the ammo is in short supply.

“And it’s just not around. We can’t buy it, it’s very difficult to find anywhere. You have to buy it online at whatever price cause it’s just not there.” Seaman said.

That’s also echoed by Bob’s Gun Shop and Indoor Shooting Range owner Bob McDowell.

“We’ve witnessed it before, but never at this amount, this is just huge. It’s big.” McDowell said.

Seaman said he saw this coming.

“It started earlier in the year with hings like 9mm and 223’s, things like that,” Seaman said.

He says now it’s worked its way to the hunting ammunition. He says he believes he knows why.

“Number one, it’s the number of guns that has been sold in this country and every gun is one, two or three boxes of ammunition, and when people see there might be a shortage, they stock up a little more than they normally would.” Seamans said.

“A lot of people that hunted last year knew they were going to hunt this year, knew they needed ammo this year and waited until the very last minute and now it’s all gone.” McDowell said.

This year, the season also features some substantial changes, including the first Sunday firearms hunting day.