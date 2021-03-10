Amtrak announces restoration of daily train service through Erie beginning in May

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

As par of the COVID-19 recovery efforts, Amtrak announces full restoration of daily services for 12 long distance routes following COVID-19 schedule reductions back in 2020, according to a news release.

This includes the Lake Shore Limited normally stops once a day in Erie in each direction between New York and Chicago.

The Lake Shore Limited, which had been cut to just three trains per week in October, will be fully restored to daily service beginning the week of May 31st.

Due to COVID relief funding, Amtrak will sustain and restore operations and recall more than 1,200 furloughed employees through the remainder of fiscal year 2021 and into fiscal year 2022.

In addition to the lake Shore Limited, here are some additional schedules that are grouped into three phases:

May 24th California Zephyr Chicago-Omaha-Denver-Salt Lake City-San Francisco Coast Starlight Seattle-Portland-Sacramento-Oakland-Los Angeles Empire Builder Chicago-St. Paul/Minneapolis- Spokane- Portland/Seattle Texas Eagle Chicago-St. Louis-Dallas-San Antonio- Los Angeles



May 31 Capitol Limited Washington DC-Pittsburgh-Cleveland-Chicago City of New Orleans Chicago-Memphis-Jackson-New Orleans Lake Shore Limited New York/Boston-Albany-Buffalo-Chicago Southwest Chief Chicago-Kansas City-Albuquerque-Los Angeles

