Amtrak announces restoration of daily train service through Erie beginning in May

As par of the COVID-19 recovery efforts, Amtrak announces full restoration of daily services for 12 long distance routes following COVID-19 schedule reductions back in 2020, according to a news release.
This includes the Lake Shore Limited normally stops once a day in Erie in each direction between New York and Chicago.
The Lake Shore Limited, which had been cut to just three trains per week in October, will be fully restored to daily service beginning the week of May 31st.
Due to COVID relief funding, Amtrak will sustain and restore operations and recall more than 1,200 furloughed employees through the remainder of fiscal year 2021 and into fiscal year 2022.
In addition to the lake Shore Limited, here are some additional schedules that are grouped into three phases:
- May 24th
- California Zephyr
- Chicago-Omaha-Denver-Salt Lake City-San Francisco
- Coast Starlight
- Seattle-Portland-Sacramento-Oakland-Los Angeles
- Empire Builder
- Chicago-St. Paul/Minneapolis- Spokane- Portland/Seattle
- Texas Eagle
- Chicago-St. Louis-Dallas-San Antonio- Los Angeles
- May 31
- Capitol Limited
- Washington DC-Pittsburgh-Cleveland-Chicago
- City of New Orleans
- Chicago-Memphis-Jackson-New Orleans
- Lake Shore Limited
- New York/Boston-Albany-Buffalo-Chicago
- Southwest Chief
- Chicago-Kansas City-Albuquerque-Los Angeles
- June 7
- Crescent
- New York-Washington DC-Atlanta- New Orleans
- Palmetto
- New York-Washington DC-Charleston-Savannah
- Silver Meteor
- New York-Savannah-Jacksonville-Orlando-Miami
- Silver Star
- New York-Raleigh-Jacksonville-Orlando-Tampa-Miami
