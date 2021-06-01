Amtrak announces resumption of full service through Erie between Chicago and New York

Amtrak announced the resumption of full service through Erie between Chicago and New York.

The Lake Shore Limited returned to full service over the Memorial Day weekend.

During the pandemic, Amtrak had reduced services to just three days per week.

With full services restored, trains now depart Erie for Boston and New York daily at 7:20 a.m.

Westbound trains for Cleveland and Chicago depart at 1:54 a.m.

The Lake Shore Limited is the only train connecting New York and Chicago through New York State including Buffalo and Erie.