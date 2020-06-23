Amusement parks prepare to reopen

The region can’t wait for the sound of summer fun at Waldameer again. The owner of Splash Lagoon says their team have spent week preparing to welcome guests with new daily sanitation practices.

Splash Lagoon is opening on Friday after expanding the arcade and adding a new balcony and seating area, creating a larger space for more visitors at half capacity.

“We’re putting the finishing touches o all of the expansion parts and we’ve space out the tables,” said Nick Scott Sr., owner of Splash Lagoon.

Scott Sr. said visitors will also be required to where masks when they’re in the arcade and other closed spaces. He says visitors won’t be required to wear masks in the water, but there are some restrictions.

“We’ll also be restricting the number of people that can go in the hot tub or the pool area in order to keep them safe,” said Scott Sr.

The health department says this is necessary.

“Public bathing places should also be 50% capacity just ’cause you’re in the water, doesn’t mean it’s a free for all. you nee to also maintain your social distancing,” said David George, supervisor environmental health division.

The owner of Waldameer saying they’ve removed over 50% of their table and chairs to keep visitors socially distant.

“We won’t even had 50% attendance. I can’t believe it, you know, because some people are afraid to go out,” said Paul Nelson, owner of Waldameer.

Nelson says he doesn’t expect to see large crowns when the park eventually opens after meeting with the health department. One way the park is practicing social distancing is through their ticket sales.

“We sell almost everything on our website. Seventy-five percent of our money is now spent on the website,” said Nelson.

Nelson says he hopes Waldameer will open July 4.