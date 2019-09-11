



An accident between a car and a motorcycle left one man in the hospital today.

Erie Police responded to the accident around 3 p.m. where the driver of the car struck a motorcycle head on. The accident happened on Baur Ave and West 25th Street.

According to Police, it looks as if the car was speeding and stopped too late at a stop sign. Skid marks at the scene indicate the car may have not been in the proper lane.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, no word yet on his condition. The driver of the car was not injured.