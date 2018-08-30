An organization is taking 'Old Glory' on a cross-country journey. It's the 9th Annual 'Nation of Patriots' ride.

The flag began its journey this year on Memorial Day and it's passing through Erie on its way from Jamestown, New York, to Mentor, Ohio. The flag is escorted by a large group of bikers as it visits each state by Labor Day.

Michael Schleicher, H.O.G. Member, says, "...I hold the flag very dear. It means a lot to me. And I am honored to be able to hold this and I'm glad they entrusted it to me. It's just a phenomenal honor to be able to hold this and safeguard it for the country."

Tomorrow morning, the group from Ohio will meet those holding the flag now at the Harley Davidson shop on West 12th Street for their trip to Mentor.