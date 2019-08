An East side connector to Presque Isle was on the agenda for one local group. Civic activist Michael Fuhrman presented his concept for that connector at a public meeting held at the Blasco Library.

“It would do a lot of good for the Downtown region economically,” said Fuhrman.

All Aboard Erie organized the public meeting. Fuhrman described the idea as a long shot but said it’s important to keep presenting them to the community.