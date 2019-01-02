An emotional Pay it Forward to start the New Year Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kristen Nielsen reports. [ + - ]

Tom Johnson became 2019's first Jet 24 Fox 66 Lakeside Auto Pay it Forward winner. With his ace in hand, he tells us that he and his wife are here to win this week's prize for a friend in need. Ann Ball has been struggling for months to save enough to fix a gas line on her car. Despite not being able to get around on a daily basis, her main concern is finally getting to visit her mother in Meadville.

This week's total is $800. The usual $300 from Lakeside Auto, $100 from VFW Post 470, $100 from a local Cleveland Browns Fan Club known as "The Dawg Pound", and an added $300 from Hilltop Beer. "This is going a long way to help somebody. I mean, it was hard to fight back the tears today because this really, truly is changing somebody's life," said Andy Gabler of Lakeside Auto.