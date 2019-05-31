An exclusive look into the newly renovated Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub

The owners of an Irish bar in downtown Erie gave us an exclusive look at the newly renovated pub.

After about 10-weeks of renovations, the new owners of Molly Brannigan’s are ready to reopen the doors of the bar. The owners say they wanted to keep the historical aspects of the bar alive. So they re-purposed some furniture and kept the original wood framework that is used on the bar’s countertop. They also installed new floors and are opening up two private rooms for events. They will be having a charity event on June 5th that will benefit the Neighborhood Art House.

You can call Molly Brannigan’s if you would like to RSVP for the event.

