An inside look into Child Development Centers Head Start Program

We’re getting an inside look at the former GECAC Head Start Program that is now run by Child Development Centers (CDC).

Back in May, GECAC announced they will no longer be the head start provider for the area, because the agency did not receive a five-year grant to run the program for low-income children and their families.

Child Development Centers, which is based out of Franklin, took over five of the head start operations from GECAC.

The Executive Director of the CDC says they hired 90% of the GECAC staff and has seen an increase in enrollment since they started classes in September.

“People are pretty happy. I know that our employees seem happy. We’re well into the fidelity of our curriculum and class is now four or five weeks in. It seems like it’s going well,” said Rina Irwin, Executive Director, Child Development Centers.

The Child Development Centers made significant renovations to the classrooms and hallways at their St. John’s location.