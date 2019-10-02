An internationally known artist is paying homage to one of the tenants at Methodist Towers with a mural

Internationally known artist Elio Mercado is hard at work because he is dedicating a mural to tenant Rudy Daniels at Methodist Towers.

“Got a bunch of images from people that actually live in the building and once I saw Rudy’s photo he looked pretty inspiring,” said Mercado. The mural replicates Daniels signature glasses. Mercado said Daniels who is blind is known to be a happy guy.

Daniels feels overjoyed by this gesture. “I’m a movie star or something,” said Daniels. Mercado said the goal is to uplift the community. “It makes people really happy,” he said.

The mural will be completed in a week. When it’s completed the mural will replicate an oil painting. Mercado has been painting murals for 11 years.

