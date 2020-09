An unexpected tragedy has led to a new beginning at the Erie Zoo.

Meet Joe, a new Red Panda cub that came to the zoo from Knoxville. The Knoxville Zoo asked Erie to take Joe after first giving Erie a brother and sister panda pair.

But the female panda died from a heart condition, so Knoxville sent Joe to keep Neo, Erie’s other Red Panda male, company.

The pandas are now old enough for public viewing beginning Thursday through the back windows of the adventure center.