And the winner is…Megan Crotty!

The local Remarkable Woman heading for NYC to represent northwest Pennsylvania is LECOM medical student Megan Crotty.

The 29 year old trauma surgeon-in-training was selected from dozens of local Remarkable Women nominated by viewers of JET 24 and FOX 66 TV. Over the last four weeks, four locally selected finalists were featured.

The finalists included Kathy Fatica of Millcreek, a retired nurse and former Erie County Councilwoman. Renee Kovski of Erie was also a finalist. She started the local organization called New Blossoms New Life after the tragic death of a child in a drowning incident. And Nancy Lombardo of Chautauqua County, a US Army veteran and former law enforcement officer.

Megan Crotty grew up in the shadow of her dad, Lawrence Park volunteer fire chief Joe Crotty. Megan became an EMT while in high school and was a volunteer fireman. She then decided to pursue nursing as a career, and has worked as an RN for several years. But then her commitment to serve the community took her on a new journey, to medical school with her sights set on being a trauma surgeon. In May, Megan will graduate from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Now as the local Remarkable Women finalist, Crotty will represent the region when she attends the Mel Robbins Show on FOX 66 in New York City later this month. She is being sent there all expenses paid by JET 24 and FOX 66. There, she will meet with scores of other Remarkable Women finalists from around the country. On that show, Robbins will announce the national winner.

Good luck Megan!