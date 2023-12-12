Erie residents wanted to be clear with how they view current versions of the 2024 budget.

“You always begin with the pledge of allegiance to the flag, and the end of it is justice for all. And you fail every time!” said once concerned resident.

Dozens of people shared similar statements of frustration at Tuesday night’s county council meeting.

For many, things have reached a boiling point. Between the Gannon University’s lease with the public library, the potential for funds to be removed from the homeless to go towards an EMS authority and budget cuts proposed by Erie County Executive Brenton Davis on Monday, people are beginning to sound off.

“Whether you’re democrat or republican, it doesn’t matter. It’s the people that you represent. We need you to work for us,” said Anne McCarthy, another concerned protestor.

Part of Davis’s cuts included the removal of some eight positions at the library, and funding for interns.

“To propose eliminating the valuable staff at Blasco Library at a time when the community is most engaged in learning about the protecting of our great lakes is misguided at best,” said a concerned resident.

Beyond lots of concern about the Blasco Public Library and Gannon’s Project NePTWNE, other concerns were brought by members of the public.

“I’m here tonight because I love Erie,” said Jerry Beemer, a volunteer and board member of the Upper Room.

Jerry Beemer is the former president of the Upper Room’s board. He questioned why funding would even be considered to be cut for the people he says have the least of any of us.

He showed his concern for Pleasant Ridge Manor, which could see its potential funding cut in half. Beemer also questioned why the county would give Gannon, a non-taxpaying entity, taxpayer paid for property in the Blasco Library.

“I choose to be an Erieite, but something has to be done with what’s going on in our county right now, because the cuts are severe, and they’re cutting to the bone,” added Beemer.

Council has one meeting remaining this year. It’s Monday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. as they take a look at the budget Brenton Davis returned to them with cuts.